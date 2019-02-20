The Prairie City Panther boys will host the Dufur Rangers at 6 p.m. Friday in Prairie City for the second round of OSAA's 1A state basketball playoffs.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m., tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and concessions will be available.
As champions of the District 8-1A High Desert League Tournament, Prairie City received a bye in the first round state playoff, which was played Tuesday. Prairie City defeated the Crane Mustangs 46-45 for the title on Saturday at the tournament in John Day.
Dufur placed third at the District 6 Big Sky League Tournament, beating the Arlington Honkers 41-38 on Saturday in Madras.
The Rangers advanced to the first round in Joseph on Tuesday where they defeated the Joseph Eagles, 39-31.
Prairie City, ranked No. 9 among OSAA's 1A teams, has a 12-2 record and has scored 1,807 points, allowing 1,135 points overall.
Dufur, ranked No. 13, has a 17-9 record and has scored 1,458 points, allowing 1,226 points.
