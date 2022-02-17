JOHN DAY — Prairie City's boys basketball team defeated Four Rivers 72-53 in the first game of the High Desert League District Tournament at Grant Union Thursday, Feb. 17.
Prairie City head coach Bo Workman said shots were falling for both teams
"We got the first game out of the way," Workman said. "Four Rivers is a good team. They shot the ball well, and so did we."
Indeed, the Panthers' starting players were on fire.
Doyal Lawrence, a junior, scored a game-high 23 points, hitting five 2-point field goals and three 3-pointers while going four for four at the free-throw line.
Asked about his performance, Lawrence, with a smile, said he was having fun and moving the ball around the court with his teammates.
Senior Marcus Judd also shot the ball well, scoring 14 points on two 2-point field goals and 10 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Judd said he could not believe he had so many free throws.
"I was surprised I made that many, to be honest," Judd said.
Other Panthers players who got in on the offensive onslaught included Wes Voigt, who had 16 points on seven 2-point field goals and two free throws; Eli Wright, with 12 points; and Joh Titus, with six points.
The Panthers will face No. 1-seeded Crane at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Grant Union High School in the next round of the tournament.
