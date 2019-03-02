The Prairie City Panther boys basketball team finished in fifth place at the OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Championship in Baker City, falling 56-53 to the Days Creek Wolves.
The Panthers, seeded No. 8, were neck and neck with the No. 7-seed Days Creek Wolves for much of Saturday's game, vying for third place in the tournament, but the Wolves pulled ahead at the free-throw line in the final minute to claim victory.
Free throws made all the difference for Days Creek.
The Panthers were 50 percent on free throws hitting 1 of 2 shots, while the Wolves shot 14 of 18 free throws for 77.8 percent.
Prairie City is led by head coach Sam Workman and assistant coach Mike Workman.
Days Creek is led by head coach James Ellis and assistant coaches Jimmer Hunt and Kasey James Dunn.
The teams came out on fire from the start, with three lead changes and four ties in the first quarter.
Prairie City had possession from the tip, but it was Days Creek's Blake Ellis who scored first with a 3-pointer, then Prairie City's Lucas McKinley tied it just 14 seconds later, landing a 3-point shot.
McKinley sank five of 11 shots outside the arc in the game.
Panther Levi Burke also landed a 3-pointer with an assist by Jojari Field, and added 2 off an assist from McKinley.
With 13 seconds left in the first, the Panthers down 12-9, Burke came down with a rebound and McKinley again scored 3, this time off an assist from Cole Deiter to knot the score.
Prairie City held the lead most of the way through the second with Burke, McKinley, Field and Deiter combining for 11 points. Field and Deiter both had a steal and Burke blocked a Days Creek shot.
The Panthers were ahead 23-21 going into halftime, a noisy crowd of fans cheering for their teams.
Prairie City built up a 9-point lead halfway through the third with Burke scoring 2 on a second-chance opportunity and Syd Holman grabbing a defensive rebound with an assist to Field on a 3-point shot. Field also had a steal and Deiter added 2. When the ball came into Burke's hands again, he dunked a shot.
Days Creek also came up with some good moves in the third with Cade Martin and Caleb Kruzic scoring one 3-point shot each and Rocco Muir also landing two shots outside the arc, and the Wolves moved ahead 38-37 going into the final eight minutes.
McKinley gave the lead back to Prairie City, when he hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Field in the first 3 seconds.
Days Creek gained back the lead, 43-40, then Deiter stole the ball with Holman dunking it off an assist from Burke to make it 43-42.
The Wolves jumped ahead by 5 when Martin and Kruzic shot perfectly from the free-throw line.
With 1:15 left in regulation, McKinley hit a timely 3-pointer to tie it 51-51.
After Cade went 1 of 1 at the free-throw line, Deiter got a 1-point lead for Grant Union on a jump shot off an assist from Burke with 44 second left.
Ellis and Kruzic sealed it for Days Creek, each shooting 2 of 2 on free throws for the 3-point win.
Burke was named Moda Health Player of the Game for Prairie City with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Kruzic was Player of the Game for Days Creek with 14 points, including 6-6 from the free-throw line, three rebounds and one steal.
Prairie City won the championship title at the District 8 High Desert League Tournament on Feb. 16 in John Day.
Four seniors close their high school basketball career at Prairie City, including Burke, Holman, Jonathan Lawrence and Brett Copenhaver. Lane Williams also played on the team during the regular season.
Prairie City vs. Days Creek stats
Jojari Field: 8 points (two 3-pointers), 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Levi Burke: 18 points (one 3-pointer, 1-2 free throws), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks
Lucas McKinley: 17 points (five 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Syd Holman: 2 points, 1 assist, 1 block
Cole Deiter: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 4 steals
Declan Zweygardt
Brandon Horrell
Brett Copenhaver
