Wes Voigt

Prairie City/Burnt River’s Wes Voigt takes the ball to the basket during his team’s High Desert League tournament semifinal matchup with Adrian on Feb. 17, 2023, at Grant Union High School.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

MERRILL — The Prairie City/Burnt River boys basketball team traveled six hours for a state tournament showdown with Lost River on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and while not placing all the blame on the travel time, Panther head coach Kelsy Wright thinks the long bus ride contributed to his team’s 57-52 loss to the Pirates.

“It’s kinda hard to get off a bus after six and a half hours and play a pretty important basketball game. The boys did a good job,” he said.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.