PRAIRIE CITY — Dayville/Monument and Prairie City were neck and neck at times in a three-set thriller Wednesday, Oct. 13, but the Panthers pulled away to beat the Tigers 3-0.
Dayville/Monument played strong in the first set and at one point jumped out to a 24-19 lead, but Prairie City capitalized on a couple of errors and outscored the Tigers down the stretch to win 26-24.
In the second set, the Panthers established the tempo early on and took a 17-11 lead. But while the Tigers clawed their way back at one point to get within four, Prairie City ran away with the win, 25-18.
In the final set, Prairie City got into form quickly and extended an early lead. The Tigers chipped away at the deficit to get within five points midway through the set, but the Panthers went on to win 25-13.
Despite the loss, Dayville/Monument head coach Treila Smith told the Eagle after the game that her team was peaking at the right time.
Smith said the team had excellent serves, blocked well and provided great coverage. But in the end, Smith noted, minor errors cost the team points.
Nonetheless, Smith said she was proud of her players and that as the season has progressed, so has her team.
"We're inexperienced," Smith said. "But if you watch our freshmen from the beginning of the season until the end, we have been amazing."
Jordan Bass, Prairie City's head coach, told the newspaper the Panthers had a long day of volleyball. Wednesday's match against Dayville/Monument was the team's second.
The Panthers played Adrian and lost 25-22, 25-21, and 29-27. Adrian also bested the Tigers ahead of the team's game against the Panthers, 25-11, 25-21, and 25-17.
