The Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers claimed their first victory of the season at home Friday, defeating the Huntington/Harper Locomotives 55-24.
"We were up against a team that we outmanned," said Panther coach Scott Dean. "I think that affected us — we knew that first half would happen."
Prairie City led by 41 points at halftime.
The Panther team was fired up from the start, scoring on their first drive with quarterback Jayden Winegar, a junior, rushing the ball 20 yards in the play.
Winegar connected with Opie McDaniels to score on the Panthers' next possession.
The Panther defense then halted the Locomotives' progress, forcing a turnover on downs that included Prairie City tackling in the backfield.
Winegar connected with freshman Doyal Lawrence for a touchdown pass, and Lawrence was there for the conversion point as well.
Prairie City was up 19-0 going into the second quarter.
Panther Declan Zweygardt, a junior, made it 25-0 when on fourth down he battled through the middle from the 4-yard line.
Winegar brought up the Locomotives' fourth down when he deflected a pass.
Although an illegal blindside block was called on the Panthers on their next possession, they moved through the setback. After some rushing gains, Winegar connected with Lawrence on a 25-yard pass.
Zweygardt made it 33-0, taking another handoff from Winegar and weaving through the blocks.
The Locomotives scored their first touchdown of the game with 1 minute left in the half, the Panthers leading 49-8.
Nine Prairie City cheerleaders performed an energetic halftime routine, adding to the positive atmosphere.
Other Panther football players rotated in for their chance on the field through the remainder of the contest.
"We just wanted to play everybody, get everybody in the ball game, and made sure that everybody would be OK at the end of the game," Dean said.
He said they accomplished a lot in Friday's game. Next up the Panthers travel to McKenzie next week, when they face the Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday in Finn Rock.
"We're starting to see some progress in our program, and not just passing — running and defense," Dean said. "It's all coming together. It's just going to be slow."
Commenting on some of the players, he said Zweygart is learning to run hard, including running through tackles.
"That's what we saw today," Dean said. "I saw several run through tackles."
McDaniels was also running through tackles.
Dean said McDaniels reminds him of Baltimore Colt full back Tom Newicki, from back in Dean's day — "where if he saw you, he wanted to get a piece of you, and we paid the dividends on that."
"Doyal, as a freshman, he's going to be an outstanding receiver," Dean said, adding they have a lot of players performing well.
Dean said they hope to see their numbers go up next year. They have eight on their eighth-grade team they hope will move up with the varsity team.
"If we get five more guys, or eight more guys or 10 more guys, that's what we want to do," Dean said. "We want to build it and go, they want to see that success. I'd like to see that we just get better and better and better."
Panther center Jake McHatton was ecstatic with his team's win, commenting that he was pleased with the starters, as well as the guys who are newer to the sport.
"I'm so happy that we finally won a game at home," he said. "I'm confident we're going to go to the playoffs — I'm confident in this year."
Special District 5 is divided into north and south teams.
North teams include Echo, Sherman/Condon, South Wasco and Joseph, and the south teams are Prairie City/Burnt River, Dayville/Monument, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler and Huntington/Harper.
The top teams from the north and south will compete in the six-man playoffs Oct. 25 and a final game Nov. 1.
"My players are playing hard, my coaches are coaching hard." Dean said. "We've just got to get better one day at a time, every practice, and we'll see about those playoffs later on. We can't look to them, we've got to play through them."
