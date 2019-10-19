The Prairie City Panthers claimed a 39-28 victory over the Dayville/Monument Tigers in a battle for a spot at the state playoffs for 1A six-man football.
Prairie City, as league champions of the south region, will compete at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Sherman High School in Moro.
Dayville/Monument will also compete in a six-man showcase, which will be held in Sherman Friday and Saturday, dates and times to be determined.
In Friday's game, Dayville/Monument quarterback Donovan Schafer connected with JT Hand for the first touchdown of the game on their first drive.
Prairie City's Declan Zweygardt rushed from the 7-yard line to score a touchdown, and Opie McDaniel added the 2 points on the conversion kick.
Later in the first, Panther Marcus Judd made some gains rushing, then scored on a 18-yard touchdown pass.
Prairie City led 27-22 at the half, and each team scored a touchdown in the third, Prairie City leading 33-28.
Tiger running back JT Hand was sidelined with an injury in the third, and the Tigers were held scoreless in the fourth.
Head coach Kyle Hand said his team played hard, with quarterback Donovan Schafer throwing well.
"Prairie City stopped our running game, and all we could do is pass," coach Hand said.
"Wesley Adams played a heck of a game and blocked well, and on defense got a lot of good stops," he said. "Tell Cox played with a lot of heart."
Hand said that when JT went down with an injury, Zach Ferguison "came up big" and helped the team.
"Mark Thomas played well defensively and made great catches," coach Hand said.
Prairie City head coach Scott Dean said their win was a team effort.
It was a "great lesson to learn, to grow and know they can compete with anyone they want," he said.
Dean said his team played physical.
"We ran the ball really well, and we over ran them," he said. "Got a couple guys nicked up. We don't mind running over the top of people — that's our m.o."
He added, "I'm thrilled for our kids. I really think they're the ones that have taken it. The world's ours right now, and our kids are starting to believe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.