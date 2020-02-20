The Prairie City girls basketball team claimed a 60-12 victory over Four Rivers Thursday in the first round of the High Desert League Tournament in John Day. The Panthers will take on the Jordan Valley Mustangs at 1 p.m. Friday.
 
From beginning to end, the Panthers dominated the game and gained momentum.
 
The Panthers scored throughout the night and minimized scoring opportunities for the Falcons. Freshman BettyAnn Wilson led the night with 18 points scored in the game. Senior Hailee Wall scored 9 points, and the majority of the team scored as well.  
 
Head coach Bo Workman was happy with the victory leading into the game against Jordan Valley (7-1 league, 17-7 overall). Workman said the team played well together and did a great job with rebounds. He said the next game against Jordan Valley will be tough. 
 
"We have to keep one foot in front of the other," Workman said. "(Friday) we are facing a team we have not beat yet, and they are really good." 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Rudy Diaz is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at rudy@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.