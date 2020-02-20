Prairie City girls advance with win over Four Rivers
Team faces Jordan Valley at 1 p.m. Friday
The Prairie City girls basketball team claimed a 60-12 victory over Four Rivers Thursday in the first round of the High Desert League Tournament in John Day. The Panthers will take on the Jordan Valley Mustangs at 1 p.m. Friday.
From beginning to end, the Panthers dominated the game and gained momentum.
The Panthers scored throughout the night and minimized scoring opportunities for the Falcons. Freshman BettyAnn Wilson led the night with 18 points scored in the game. Senior Hailee Wall scored 9 points, and the majority of the team scored as well.
Head coach Bo Workman was happy with the victory leading into the game against Jordan Valley (7-1 league, 17-7 overall). Workman said the team played well together and did a great job with rebounds. He said the next game against Jordan Valley will be tough.
"We have to keep one foot in front of the other," Workman said. "(Friday) we are facing a team we have not beat yet, and they are really good."
Tags
Rudy Diaz
Reporter
Rudy Diaz is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at rudy@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Oregon State Police continues investigation of officer involved shooting
- Old wounds of Oregon’s timber wars take first step toward healing
- Missionaries help with a move
- The changing face of rural county fairs
- Cops and Courts: Feb. 19, 2020
- Cemetery cleanup 'just the right thing to do'
- House Republicans disrupt session Tuesday evening
- Growing the recreational economy in John Day
- Prairie City School evacuated Thursday but the object found was not a bomb
- Grant County firefighters participate in fire academy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.