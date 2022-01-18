PRAIRIE CITY — After a narrow 46-44 loss to Jordan Valley Jan. 8, the Prairie City girls basketball team dropped their second close game in a row on Thursday, Jan. 13, falling to Adrian 40-35 at home.
Panthers head coach Bo Workman said the team is playing great games, but lately it has had a tough time winning close games at home.
Indeed, the team came out of the gate full force on Thursday. Taking a decisive lead in the early going, the Lady Panthers were up by seven points at the start of the fourth quarter.
However, it was the fourth quarter that made the difference. While Adrian put up 17 points in the final period, the Lady Panthers managed just five.
Workman noted that the squad missed many easy shots, but he added that it is hard to be a good shooting team every night. On the other hand, he said, Adrian hit some excellent shots, which made the difference in the end.
Lady Panthers team captain Betty Ann Wilson, a junior, concurred.
“A lot of our shots weren’t falling that should have been,” she said. “We had a lot of missed layups.”
However, while Thursday’s game was a bit of a setback, she added that overall the Lady Panthers played well against arguably one of the best teams in the High Desert League.
Brooke Teel led the team with 11 points on four two-point field goals and three-for-10 shooting from the free-throw line. Reece Jacobs scored nine points on four field goals and one of six from the free-throw line.
Kaitlynne Ashley scored six points on three field goals. Wilson scored four points on one field goal and two of three at the free-throw line.
