Betty Ann Wilson

Prairie City/Burnt River’s Betty Ann Wilson drives for a layup during her team’s matchup with Burnt River on Saturday, Jan. 14. Wilson led all Lady Panther scorers with 12 points.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

The Prairie City/Burnt River girls basketball team has it all clicking right now.

The fifth-ranked Lady Panthers welcomed Four Rivers to town on Saturday, Jan. 14, and sent them home as the victims of a thorough 47-20 beating for their 14th win of the season.

