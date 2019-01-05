The Prairie City Panther girls dominated their cross-county guests the Long Creek/Ukiah Mountain Lions 47-19 Saturday in High Desert League action.
Panther junior Rilee Emmel led her team with 14 points, followed by junior Hailee Wall with 10 and junior Emily Ennis with 9.
Those three players plus sophomore Abbey Pfefferkorn combined for 15 points in the first quarter keeping the lid on Long Creek/Ukiah's basket.
Prairie City led 21-2 at the half, Long Creek/Ukiah sophomore Itsumi Yamamoto scoring her team's first points of the game.
Mountain Lion sophomore Dorotha Johnson grabbed Prairie City's inbound pass to start the scoring in the third.
Prairie City outshot Long Creek/Ukiah 14-6 in the third for a 35-8 lead.
Long Creek/Ukiah upped their intensity in the final 8 minutes and saw more shooting success, scoring 11 points to Prairie City's 12, but it was too late to close the gap.
Sophomore Lucchese Douglas, senior Jenny Kim and senior Karen Quintanilla led the scoring for Long Creek/Ukiah with 4 points each in the game.
This was the Mountain Lions' third league contest in as many days, and they suffered some injuries early on. The team faced Crane on Thursday with a 74-18 loss, and Dayville/Monument Friday, falling 47-15.
It was Prairie City's second league game. The Panthers beat the Burnt River Bulls Friday 75-31 with Wall leading the scoring with 22 points.
Panther head coach Bo Workman said his team is gaining more confidence in shooting the ball.
"We're doing the right things fundamentally," he said. "We've had some tough games, but we've been in them."
Prairie City was down three players for most of the preseason, and is still down by two who've been sidelined with injuries.
He said they've switched some positions to "mix it up a little."
"We have a lot to work on still, but they're working hard to the end," he said.
Long Creek/Ukiah coach TC Conner said his team is "getting their confidence back," but he knew a third game in a row would be tough, especially with a couple key players playing with injuries.
He said the team is coming together but they need more conditioning and stamina.
Gladys Johnson said she was pleased with how her team performed in the second half.
"It was good for our players strategy-wise," she said. "I was really impressed with our foreign exchange students this game. They really held Prairie City back."
Ennis said "being 2-0 in league is a big confidence booster" as they continue in league competition.
"I felt like we had a lot of teamwork and collaboration," she said.
Prairie City is 2-8 overall and 2-0 in league.
Long Creek/Ukiah is 4-5 overall and 0-3 in league.
Prairie City stats
Aleah Johns: 2 points
Rilee Emmel: 14 (two 3-pointers)
Samantha Workman: 6
Hailee Wall: 10 (4-4 free throws)
Emily Ennis: 9 (two 3-pointers)
Abbey Pfefferkorn: 6
Long Creek/Ukiah stats
Brooke Harrison: 4
Itsumi Yamamoto: 2
Gladys Johnson: 3 (one 3-pointer)
Dorotha Johnson: 2
Jenny Kim: 4
Lucchese Douglas: 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.