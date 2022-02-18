Prairie City's Betty Ann Wilson, a junior, drives to the basket on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, against Jordan Valley in the Lady Panthers' second-round game at the High Desert League tourney at Grant Union.
JOHN DAY — The Prairie City girls basketball team fell to Jordan Valley 51-31 on Friday, Feb. 18, in the second round of the High Desert League District Tournament.
Prairie City coach Bo Workman said the Lady Panthers played tough the whole game and put out a lot of effort, but their shots were just not falling.
The Lady Panthers held their own in the early going, holding the Mustangs to just eight points at the end of the first period.
But the Mustangs had a 16-11 lead by the end of the first half and would not look back.
Workman gave credit where credit was due, noting that the Mustangs hit a lot of free throws to lock up the win.
"They are a good team," Workman said, "and they're going to represent our district well."
Workman emphasized how hard his team worked in the game.
Prairie City's Betty Ann Wilson led the Lady Panthers' offensive output with 22 points, while Jaycee Winegar, Reece Jacobs, Kaitlynne Ashley, Skylar McKay and Laken McKay combined for nine points to complete the scoring.
The Lady Panthers will play for third place in a consolation game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The top three finishers in the High Desert league tourney will advance to the state tournament, March 2-5 in Baker City.
