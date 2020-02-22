Prairie City Girls lose to Crane in district championship game
The Prairie City ladies fell 59-27 against Crane on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the High Desert League Tournament Championship Game, but the Panthers gave it their all against the Mustangs as they placed second in the tournament.
Saturday's game started with junior Abbey Pfefferkorn scoring two points in the first minute of the game, but the Mustangs quickly followed up with two of their own points. For a majority of the first quarter, the scores between Prairie City and Crane were close until the latter half of the quarter.
Mustang sophomore Kelsie Siegner scored two points which created momentum for Crane to begin building a lead against Prairie City. The first quarter ended with Crane ahead 8-16.
In the second quarter, Crane continued their momentum by scoring 17 points in the second, while limiting the Panthers to 7 points. Even with Crane's lead growing by the end of the first half of the game 15-33, the Panthers continued to work together for the second half of the game.
As the last quarter began, Prairie City fought back with freshman Laken McKay scoring a free throw for a point and then followed up with another two points.
The game soon wrapped up and Crane won 59-27. However, this is not the end for the Panthers since they will continue on to play in the state tournament.
Freshman Panther Betty Ann Wilson said that it felt good to play in a championship game and be one of two teams out of the whole league with the opportunity.
"The team has really come a long way," Wilson said.
Tags
Rudy Diaz
Reporter
Rudy Diaz is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at rudy@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
