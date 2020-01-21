The Prairie City girls basketball blew out Ukiah/Long Creek 60-6 and Dayville/Monument 66-17 over the weekend, improving their overall record to 9-3 and 1-0 in league action.
Prairie City girls post big win over Ukiah/Long Creek Saturday
Saturday, the Lady Panthers beat a short-handed Ukiah/Long Creek team 60-6 to earn their first league win of the season.
Ukiah/Long Creek girls basketball head coach Amos Studtman said this was the first two-game weekend for his team.
Studtman said back-to-back games affected the team’s confidence.
“There was some hesitation with passing the ball and off-the-ball movement,” Studtman said.
Prairie City runs past Dayville/Monument Friday
An explosive 19-point first quarter propelled the girls basketball team to a 66-17 victory over the Dayville/Monument girls Friday.
Panthers head coach Bo Workman said the team continues to play well.
“They played with intensity, got back on defense, and stayed in their lanes,” Workman said.
In the final seconds of the game, junior Aleah Johns hit a half-court shot to close out the game.
“I got the ball, and coach (Workman) said to shoot it,” Johns said. “I thought it was going to bounce off the backboard. It surprised me when it hit nothing but the net.”
Next up, the girls will host Jordan Valley (10-4, 1-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Dayville/Monument beats Harper Charter by 1
After Friday’s loss, the Dayville/Monument girls (4-8, 1-0) rebounded with a 40-39 league win over Harper Charter.
Dayville/Monument head coach Cheyenne Perkins was not available for comment.
The team is set to host Sherman in Dayville at 4 p.m. Thursday, to travel to Ukiah/Long Creek at 5 p.m. Friday and host Huntington in Monument at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ukiah/Long Creek loses a tough one to Four Rivers Friday
Ukiah/Long Creek started off the weekend with a 60-24 loss to Four Rivers.
Out-numbered and out of practice for a two-game weekend, the team played hard and made some changes halfway through the game, Studtman said.
The Ukiah/Long Creek (0-5) girls will host Dayville/Monument at 5 p.m. Friday and Adrian (4-11, 1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
