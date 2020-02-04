After a strong showing Friday, defeating Huntington 65-33, the Lady Panthers won league game No. 2 Saturday, improving their league record to 3-1, decisively defeating Four Rivers 62-22.
“They played with a lot of intention this afternoon, especially on defense,” said head coach Bo Workman.
Right out of the gate, the girls scored 24 points, while Four Rivers only put up half of that amount with 12 points.
At the half, the score was 36-20, and the Lady Panthers never looked back.
Senior Hailee Wall scored a game-high 12 points, had four rebounds and forced three turnovers. Freshman Betty Ann Wilson, junior Katie Hire and seniors Riley Emmel and Emily Ennis combined for 21 points.
Dominating on defense, Wilson had a game-high 10 steals, forced one turnover and had five assists in the defensive effort.
“Our defense really came through today,” Wilson said. “We really played great as a team.”
Defensively, the girls had 21 steals, 22 defensive rebounds and forced 20 turnovers.
Offensively, the girls had a total of 40 rebounds, 16 assists and they shot 37 percent and 31 percent on 3-pointers.
The Lady Panthers are 11-5 overall and 3-1 in league play, following the weekend wins. The team was scheduled to face Mitchell/Spray (0-12, 0-8) Tuesday past press time.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Harper Charter for a game at 6 p.m. MST Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.