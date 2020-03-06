The Prairie City Panthers avenged their only regular-season loss, beating Joseph in triple overtime, 51-46, in the consolation round of the 1A boys state basketball tournament Friday.
The Panthers will now face Ione/Arlington to determine the fourth-place team at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Baker City High School.
Prairie City scored first on a jumper by Declan Zweygardt and had a 14-7 lead at the end of the first period. The Panthers held the lead the entire first half, but Joseph narrowed the gap to 20-17 at the break.
With 4:04 left in the third, Joseph took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Chase Murray. The teams battled back and forth with Joseph on top 27-26 at the end of the third.
Neither team led by more than 3 points in the fourth quarter, and a jumper by Cole Deiter with 37 seconds left tied the game at 34 to send it to overtime.
In the first overtime, Joseph scored first and never trailed, but Prairie City tied it back up four times on shots by Lucas McKinley, Marcus Judd, Deiter and Jayden Winegar, who sent it to double overtime, 42-42, with 7 seconds left.
In the second overtime, Jojari Field put the Panthers on the board first, and they held the lead until 1:49 to go. Joseph was up by 2 with 18 seconds left. After Field missed a jumper with 7 seconds left, Judd got the offensive rebound for the Panthers and put the ball up with 2 seconds left to tie it, 46-46, setting up triple overtime.
Neither team scored until there was 1:09 left when Deiter sank a jumper. Two free throws by Winegar gave the Panthers a two-possession lead, 50-46, with 17 seconds left. Joseph's Mason Ferre missed a 3-pointer, and the Panthers got the rebound to seal the win. Field added a free throw for the final score of 51-46.
Deiter led all scorers with 16 points, going 7-11 from the field. The 6-foot-5 senior, who played 44 minutes, rebounded the ball 22 times, with 20 on the defensive end of the court and three blocked shots.
McKinley scored 14 and hit the team's only 3-pointer.
Judd, a sohpomore, and Winegar, a junior, combined for 19 points. Judd, who went for 4-11 from the field, had 12 rebounds, and Winegar added seven.
Prairie City shot 33% from the field overall and 39% in overtime, compared to 23% overall for Joseph and 22% in overtime.
Deiter was player of the game for Prairie City, and Murray — with 15 points and 12 rebounds — was player of the game for Joseph.
Panthers lose in quarterfinals to Crosshill Christian
Going into the state tournament, Prairie City had only lost their first game of the season to Joseph Dec. 6. But the team could not overcome the No. 3 seed Crosshill Christian in the quarterfinals Thursday, losing 63-40.
Prairie City scored first on a basket by Deiter, but Crosshill Christian quickly tied it up. McKinley gave the Panthers the lead with a 3-point shot, but Crosshill Christian answered to tie it at 5.
Deiter again gave the Panthers a lead, 7-5, with a field goal with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter. But Crosshill Christian hit another 3-pointer and never gave up the lead after that.
Crosshill Christian led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. At the half, the score was 31-18. Prairie City scored 14 points in the third, but Crosshill Christian added 19.
Crosshill Christian had three players score in double digits, led by Evan Dallum with 15. The team shot 46% from the field and hit 9-24 from 3-point range.
Prairie City shot 29% from the field and was 5-23 from beyond the arc. Deiter led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by McKinley with 12 points. Deiter also had six rebounds, a block and an assist. Judd had seven rebounds and three blocks, and Zweygardt had five rebounds. The team had 16 turnovers and five assists.
Deiter was named player of the game for Prairie City, with Andrew Stoddard receiving the honor for Crosshill Christian with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal.
