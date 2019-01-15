Prairie City senior donates to American Legion

Prairie City senior Levi Burke presented a check for $1,476 to members of the Prairie City American Legion Post 106. Burke, who plays for the Prairie City Panther boys basketball team, organized a girls and boys alumni basketball game and spaghetti feed Dec. 22 for his senior project with proceeds supporting the American Legion. “I personally don’t think the veterans get enough recognition,” Burke said. “We’re here for a reason, and they are definitely part of that.” Left to right: Neale Ledgerwood, Ken Koser, Glen Cunningham, Burke, Ab Bezona and Terry Williams.