Prairie City Panther senior Rilee Emmel's good serving in the third set helped her team jump from a 7-6 to a 14-7 lead, and Laken McKay helped seal it with five good serves to close the set 25-12 in Friday's sweep of the Sherman Huskies in Prairie City.
The Panthers won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-20.
Senior Emily Ennis said they didn't play to the best of their ability, but she was glad to see they improved.
Panther head coach Jordan Bass said Sherman is a team that will "give everything back to us."
She said her team was able to eliminate their errors.
"I ask the girls to have a lot of purpose," Bass said. "We worked on control of the ball and controlling the speed of the game."
She said they also fought to avoid letting their opponents run the score up on them.
"Attitude and energy" are two points they're focusing on, she said.
"I let the starters work some things out," she added. "They have to battle through ups and downs. They have to figure out how to change that momentum when the game isn't going our way."
Prairie City hosts two teams on Saturday, facing the Pine Eagle Spartans at noon and the Trinity Lutheran Saints at 3 p.m.
