Betty Ann Wilson

Prairie City’s Betty Ann Wilson looks to spike the ball during a matchup with Crane on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Lady Panthers fell 3-1 in the match.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

PRAIRIE CITY — The Prairie City volleyball team played host to local rivals Dayville/Monument and Crane for a round robin set of matches on Saturday, Oct. 8, emerging with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Tigers and a 3-1 loss to the Crane Lady Mustangs. The young Dayville/Monument squad went 0-2 on the afternoon but battled in all six games they played.

The first match of the afternoon pitted the Lady Panthers agains the Lady Tigers of Dayville/Monument. The first game was a one-sided affair with the Lady Panthers emerging victorious with a 25-7 score.

