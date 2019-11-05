The Prairie City Panthers volleyball team pushed the Joseph Eagles to four sets in their round one state playoff battle Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Joseph, the Eagles winning 25-18, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-18.
“The playoff match was a really exciting battle for our team,” said Prairie City head coach Jordan Bass. “They played hard, and a lot of things we have been working on all season came together.”
The Panthers earned the round one match after placing third at the District 1A High Desert League Tournament on Oct. 26, defeating the Adrian Antelopes.
Bass said the crowd of fans in the gym made for a loud competition, but she said, “I think it fed into our energy instead of taking away from it.”
“I made some in-game adjustments and the girls responded well,” she said. “It was really fun to watch them and see how determined they were to play their best.”
Prairie City claimed a victory in the third set with a serving run from Panther Shaine Madden, a senior.
“That really threw Joseph out of system and gave our girls the opportunity to get our offense going,” Bass said. “Even though we ended on a loss, this team worked really hard to get there and should be proud of the season we had.”
High Desert All-League honors for Prairie City
First team
Co-player of the year: Rilee Emmel, senior, outside hitter
Co-setter of the year: Katie Hire, junior
Second team
Emily Ennis, senior, setter
Hailee Wall, senior, middle blocker
Honorable mention
Shaine Madden, senior, libero
Samantha Workman, junior, middle blocker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.