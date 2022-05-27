PRAIRIE CITY — Prairie City High junior Betty Ann Wilson has been selected to the all-state basketball team at the 1A level.
Wilson led the Lady Panthers to a third-place finish in the High Desert League tournament and subsequently led the team to a road victory in the opening round of the state basketball tournament. The Lady Panthers were bounced out of the state playoffs after a loss to Damascus Christian in the second round.
Wilson said she found out about her selection to the all-state team after her mom saw a post on Facebook. It’s pretty cool,” Wilson said. “We ended to season on a good note and I’m glad that I was recognized this year. It’s my first year getting recognition. It kind of puts us on the map. It’s always an honor to be recognized as one of the best in the state. Even if it is kind of a biased opinion, it’s still cool to see your name up there.”
The goal this year for Wilson was to be recognized as one of the best players in the state. “Coming in I knew what to expect because we have almost all the same girls from last year so I just kind of worked to get that spot," she said. "My goal was to get Player of the Year but shout out to Kortney Doman, she deserved it. But that was my ultimate goal, to get the recognition that I felt like I deserved.”
Wilson said she hopes the state selects co-players of the year next season and that she’s standing alongside Doman. “I expect her to bring out her best game," Wilson said. "It’s always been a bit of a rivalry. I have all love for Kortney. I’ve played against her and played with her, and I see what her teammates see in her.”
