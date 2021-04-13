This year’s Grant Union boys cross country team was the first Prospector team to compete at a state tournament over the weekend at the Spring 2021 Cross Country 3/A, 2/A, 1/A State Championship Tournament in Lebanon.
In a field of over 100 runners and 12 teams, the boys squad took eighth in non-league competition and claimed third place in their league.
Sophomore Brady Dole earned All State Honorable Mention.
Smith told the Eagle that as Grant Union closes out their COVID-19-compressed season, the team sits atop their respective league after beating Heppner, a competitive team that took second at the district championship meet.
She said all seven varsity runners had their best times of the season, and the top five runners on the team all posted a personal record:
• Brady Dole, 18:29.85
• Quinn Larson, 18:43.54
• Max Bailey, 19:44.90
• Skylor Boyd, 20:25.09
• Landon Boyd, 21:09.64
• Jesse Randleas, 21:30.06
• Cole Ashley, 25:23.40
Smith said the boys team received one of the wildcard bids because three of the teams in Grant Union’s district had three of Oregon’s top five teams.
Smith said she was thankful to both the parents for being so supportive and the school district for making the trip a possibility in “the current year of ever-changing restrictions.”
“It has been a pleasure for me to coach these young men,” she said.
With six of the seven athletes returning next season, she said they “are looking forward to better things to come.”
