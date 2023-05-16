HEPPNER — The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team fell just short of a comeback victory in their 6-4 loss to Heppner in the second round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 playoffs on Friday, May 12, in Heppner.

The Pros found themselves digging out of a five-run hole throughout the entirety of the game. The Pros finally got on the board in the fourth inning via a drawn walk by Eric Culley that brought a run across home plate.

