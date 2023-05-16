Grant Union/Prairie City pitcher Talon VanCleave dives for a pop fly during his team’s 4-2 win over Irrigon in the opening round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 baseball playoff on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Malone Field in John Day.
Grant Union/Prairie City catcher Baryn Huerta bats during his team’s 4-2 win over Irrigon in the opening round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 baseball playoff on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Malone Field in John Day.
Grant Union/Prairie City first baseman Trevor Gabbard forces out an Irrigon baserunner during his team’s 4-2 win over Irrigon in the opening round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 baseball playoff on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Malone Field in John Day.
The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team huddles around coach RC Huerta in between innings during their 4-2 win over Irrigon in the opening round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 baseball playoff on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Malone Field in John Day.
HEPPNER — The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team fell just short of a comeback victory in their 6-4 loss to Heppner in the second round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 playoffs on Friday, May 12, in Heppner.
The Pros found themselves digging out of a five-run hole throughout the entirety of the game. The Pros finally got on the board in the fourth inning via a drawn walk by Eric Culley that brought a run across home plate.
Heppner would respond with another ruin in the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead into the sixth. Then the Pros made a run.
Cyrus Workman would get the rally attempt started, blasting a double in the sixth that led to a pair of Pros scores to trim the deficit to three for Grant Union/Prairie City with a 6-3 score. Eric Culley would drive another run home with a sacrifice in the sixth to bring the Prospectors to within two runs at 6-4 headed into the seventh.
The Pros would have an opportunity to take the lead with the tying run on third base and the winning run on first in the top half of the seventh. A pair of pop fly outs ended the Pros’ hopes of a comeback as the squad came up just short, falling 6-4 after a furious rally attempt.
Eric Culley led the Pros offensively, finishing with a pair of RBIs while not being credited with a hit. Cyrus Workman finished with an RBI on 1-3 batting at the plate.
Sheldon Lenz took the loss for the Pros, pitching five innings and surrendering six runs while striking out five batters. Weston Suchorski put in an inning of work on the mound in relief, surrendering no hits and no runs while striking out a single batter.
The pros defeated the Irrigon Knights in the first round of the 1A/2A Special District 7 playoffs 4-2 on Tuesday, May 9, in John Day.
Talon VanCleave did it all for the Pros in the first round game, finishing with a pair of RBIs on 1-3 batting at the plate while also getting the win on the mound. VanCleave pitched the full game, surrendering five hits and two runs while striking out 13 batters.
The Pros will play their final home game of the regular season on Thursday, May 18, in Burns. Grant Union Head coach RC Huerta said that game shouldn’t be the last of the season for the Pros, however.
Teams ranked 22nd or better in state rankings qualify for the state tournament. The Pros are currently sitting at No. 14.
“We’re hoping for a home state playoff game if possible in the first round,” he said. “We will know more about that around 10 p.m. on Thursday.”
The first round of the OSAA state baseball tournament starts on Monday, May 22.
