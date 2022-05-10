JOHN DAY — Grant Union’s boys and girls track teams swept the Grant Union Invitational Track Meet on Friday, May 6, in their final action before the district track meet.
The invitational honored outgoing seniors and was the final home meet of their careers. Both the boys’ and girls’ competitions featured six teams, including the winning Grant Union squads. The boys finished with 194 points, followed by second-place Enterprise, which finished with 140. The girls finished the day with 185 points. Burns was second in the girls’ field with 153.
Grant County teams Monument and Long Creek also took part in the meet. Long Creek didn’t log a score in the girls’ competition but finished with 8 points among the boys. Monument finished with 5 points in the girls’ competition but didn’t register a score in the boys’ competition.
The Pros ended the meet with 14 top five finishes in the 17 events contested on the afternoon in the boys competition. Seniors Justin Hodge, Luke Jackson and Mason Morris led the way for the boys.
Hodge picked up first-place finishes in the 100 meter race, 4x100 relay and javelin and finished second in the discus. Jackson picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the 200 meter race and 4x100 relay with Hodge and teammates Cashton Wheeler and Morris. Jackson also picked up a second-place finish in the 100 meter race. Morris had first-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump to go along with his first-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Distance runners Brady Dole and Logan Randleas left the meet with top four finishes in the two distance races. Dole finished second in the 1,500 meter race and Randleas was fourth in the 3,000 meters.
Field events saw the Pros record a top five finisher in every event contested at the meet. Three of the top four finishers in the high jump were Grant Union athletes. The lone outlier was Long Creek’s Nolan Garinger, who finished second in the event. Freshman Mason Benge won the event, and fellow freshmen Ryan Coombs and Logan Randleas finished third and fourth in the event, respectively.
Grant Union paired a third-place finish in the shot put by Tucker Carpenter with a fifth-place finish by Alex Finley in the same event. Lucas Wolf added a fifth-place finish in the discus to Hodge’s previously mentioned first-place finish in that event.
Pole vault didn’t produce a first-place finisher for the Pros but did produce two top three finishers with Max Bailey’s second-place finish and Quinn Larson’s third. The long jump added two more top five finishers to Grant Union’s tally. Riddick Hitchison and Ryan Coombs placed fourth and fifth in the event.
The Pros continued the trend of multiple top five event finishers in the triple jump. Wheeler placed fourth and Benge placed fifth to go along with the first-place finish Morris picked up in the event.
The Lady Pros were just as dominant as the boys. Despite scoring fewer points than the boys squad, the girls had a top five placer in every event contested at the meet.
Grant Union’s seniors flexed their muscles on a day that was meant to honor them. Carson Weaver, Lauryn Pettyjohn and Katelyn Hughes each had three top five finishes on the afternoon.
Weaver placed second in the javelin and recorded third-place finishes in the 100 meter dash and 4x100 meter relay. Pettyjohn finished the afternoon with a second-place result in the 100 meter hurdles, a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay and a fourth-place result in the 200 meter dash.
Hughes won the javelin and picked up a pair of third-place finishes in the 300 meter hurdles and 4x100 relay with teammates Weaver, Pettyjohn and freshman Morgan Randleas.
Lady Pro freshmen and sophomores made their presences known in field events, with lowerclassmen placing in all but the javelin.
Mallory Lusco’s throws were good for fourth in the shot put and second in the discus. Teammate Morgan Walker was right behind Lusco in the discus, placing third. Randleas notched second-place finishes in the triple jump and long jump along with a third-place finish in the high jump.
The Lady Pros picked up a pair of wins to go along with Hughes’ first-place finish in the javelin with Macy Carter winning the pole vault and Katie Rigby winning the triple jump.
Grant Union now prepares for the 2A Special District 5 Championship meet at Weston-McEwen on Friday, May 13. Events start at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.