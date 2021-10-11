Grant Union football’s toughness was put to the test Friday, Oct. 8, against Stanfield.
The Pros passed the test.
Clinging to a 26-21 lead with two seconds left to play and the ball on the Prospectors’ three-yard line, Grant Union defensive back Justin Hodge stopped Stanfield’s running back in the backfield.
Senior quarterback Maverick Miller threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns on seven for 15 passing.
Prospectors head coach Jason Miller said he knew heading into the game that Stanfield was a quality opponent and would test Grant Union’s mettle.
“The kids played hard and just well enough to get the win,” Miller said. “I was proud of their resilience. Our kids bowed their back and refused to allow a last-second score.”
For his part, Hodge said he “was playing football” and emphasized that the whole team won the game.
“Everybody has each other’s backs, no matter what.”
Prospectors quarterback Maverick Miller said everyone knows their assignment.
“And if we all do it and things go well,” Miller said, “we win football games.”
Grant Union stats
Justin Hodge rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown. Maverick Miller threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Till Winegar had two receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown, while Parker Neault had two catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
