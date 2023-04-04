It was all going so well for the Nyssa Bulldogs. The team built a 6-1 lead on the Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team through the middle of the second inning before it all collapsed.
The Prospectors scored nine runs in the bottom of the second to erase an early five-run deficit and defeat the Nyssa Bulldogs 12-6 on Friday, March 30, in their first game of the Strawberry Mountain Slugfest at Malone Field in John Day.
A Ryland Biel double to open the second inning got the Pros started on offense. The Pros would slowly load the bases following Beil’s double and begin chipping away at the Bulldog lead.
Lukas Blood would be hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run and cut the Bulldog lead to 6-2. Pitcher Sheldon Lenz would blast a two-RBI single down the left field line with the bases still loaded to bring the Pros to within two runs at 6-4.
The Pros would load the bases again following Lenz’s two-run single before Talon VanCleave drew a walk to score a run and cut the Nyssa lead to one at 6-5. Riddick Hutchison would tie the game up at six following an RBI single.
A wild throw and RBI single by Beil would lead to the Pros adding a pair of runs to their total along with claiming their first lead of the game at 8-6. The Prospectors would score another run following a Nyssa throwing error to second base for a 9-6 lead.
The final run of the inning for the Pros came by way of an RBI single by Trevor Gabbard that brought the score to 10-6. Both teams would fail to score in the third and fourth innings.
The fifth inning saw the Bulldogs load the bases with no outs in attempting their own comeback bid. The next three Nyssa batters would strike out, however, ending the threat of a comeback in the fifth.
The Pros would add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth via a Hutchison RBI single to take an 11-6 lead. Another RBI single by Gabbard wold bring the Prospector lead to 12-6 to close out the fifth.
Both teams would fail to score in the sixth inning. The Pros would hold Nyssa scoreless in the top off the seventh to earn a 12-6 win in their Strawberry Mountain Slugfest opener.
Leading the Pros on offense was Hutchison, who finished 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Beil, Gabbard and Lenz each finished 2-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Grant Union/Prairie City head coach RC Huerta praised his team’s performance over the two-day event, in which the Prospectors went 2-1. But he also had praise for Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, which handed the Pros an 11-1 loss in the second game of the tournament.
“That Wallowa Valley team, I think they’re going to make some noise, man. … They’re pretty good, so it was nice to come across them,” he said.
Last year’s Prospector baseball team took a while to find their footing and make some noise. This year’s team has been much more steady in the early going, and Huerta credits his team’s experience for the solid start.
“We have a lot of returners back, which is nice. They’re setting a good tone for the freshmen who came this year and the other guys who weren’t with us last year,” he said.
The Pros are 3-2 on the season overall. The Pros will be in action next on Saturday, April 8, when they play a doubleheader against Adrian at Nyssa High School.
The games are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mountain time.
