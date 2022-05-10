ATHENA — Grant Union’s baseball team split a pair of close games with No. 6-ranked Weston-McEwen in Athena on Saturday, May 7, to stay at .500 on the season.
The first game saw Weston-McEwen score two runs in the first inning and a third in the sixth while holding the Pros scoreless for a 3-0 loss. Grant Union’s offense couldn’t get going in the first game. The team finished with one hit and struck out 17 times.
In the second game, the Grant Union offense found its rhythm and a little bit of luck to eke out an 11-10 victory. Weston-McEwen built a 6-2 lead heading into the fifth before the Pros started chipping away. Grant Union would add a run in the fifth inning and respond to a two-run sixth by Weston-McEwen with four runs of their own to tie the game at 8 headed into the seventh inning. The Pros would surrender two runs in the eighth inning only to score three of their own and leave with the 11-10 win.
Syrus Workman hit the game-winning single with two strikes and the team down to its final out. The winning run scored after a throwing error by the Weston-McEwen shortstop to first in an attempt to throw Workman out and end the game.
The Pros’ win marks only the second loss on Weston-McEwen’s record and their first loss to an Oregon team on the season. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak for the Pros and pushed their record back to .500 on the season at 9-9.
Grant Union coach RC Huerta says the first loss was tough because he believes his team had chances to win and had some missed opportunities. Huerta credits the win in the second game to “just making routine plays and not shooting ourselves in the foot.” Even at .500, Huerta says his team is finding their groove and he feels good about where they are with postseason play starting on May 23. “That’s Prospector baseball. Just a tough, gritty win.”
The team will be in action next on Saturday, May 14, at Pilot Rock. The game starts at 4 p.m.
