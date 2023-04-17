JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City baseball team played to a 1-1 split in a pair of games with the Tigerscots of Weston-McEwen on Saturday, April 15, at Malone Field in John Day.

The first game in the doubleheader was an 8-4 win by the Prospectors that saw the team stop a Tigerscot rally in the top of the seventh inning.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.