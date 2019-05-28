The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team ended their season at the OSAA 2A/1A State Championship quarterfinal round with a 12-3 loss to the Kennedy Trojans on Friday in Mt. Angel.
Kennedy’s eight-run second inning gave the Trojans a big early lead in the battle.
Calling it a “back breaker,” Prospector head coach Doug Sharp said, “It was one of those innings that nothing went right.”
In the top of the first inning, Grant Union had the bases loaded and only one out.
“We had a great opportunity to jump on them early, but unfortunately we had a call that went their way, and we came away with nothing,” Sharp said.
“Sometimes, you have to have some luck and get some breaks to win a game at the state level,” he continued. “From the beginning, we just didn’t get those. Our talent was just as good as Kennedy’s, though they definitely played better on that day.”
“The kids, coaches, parents and fans all knew that these guys had an incredible season,” he said.
He said it was hard for the seniors to end their high school career with the loss, but added they had a great year for Grant Union.
“Their leadership and contribution to our program will definitely be missed,” he said.
Sharp said the future is bright for his team, with some depth developed and all of their pitchers returning.
“I was very proud of the boys that they kept competing,” he said. “They could have easily given up, but they didn’t. They battled until the end. They represented our community very well.”
He added, “They know that our chances for next year look very good. I know I’m already looking forward to next season.”
