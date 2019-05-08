With just one doubleheader left in the regular season, the Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team is undefeated in league with an 11-0 record in Special District 7.
The Prospectors shut down the Heppner/Ione Mustangs after the first inning, taking the 12-2 win in five.
Pitching the game for Grant Union/Prairie City were Warner Robertson, a junior, with junior Tristan Morris taking the mound three-quarters of the way through the second. Freshman Mason Morris closed the game.
The Prospectors had a double play in the top of the second inning when Robertson caught a Mustang batter's ball off a bounce, sending it to first baseman Roen Langum, and a runner was tagged out between third and home plate.
Prospector center fielder Cole Deiter caught flyballs for outs in the second and fourth innings.
Grant Union/Prairie City was ahead 9-2 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Facing Mustang pitcher Tyler Carter, a senior, Mason Morris singled, and pinch runner freshman Parker Neault came in. Damion Young, a junior, then hit to left center, sending Neault home.
Junior Taylor Hunt was out at first, but advanced Young to third, then Tristan Morris doubled and Young scored a run.
While sophomore Logan McCluskey was up to bat, Tristan stole third, then McCluskey sent his teammate home on a triple.
Mason Morris pitched a complete fifth, throwing two strikeouts in the inning, and the Prospectors took the 10-run victory.
The Prospectors shook hands with many of the spectators afterward, thanking them for attending the game.
Mustang head coach Tim Wilkins said his team made little mistakes in the game.
"They're a good team," he said of Grant Union/Prairie City. "I think they're the best team we played all year."
Prospector head coach Doug Sharp said that in their last week of playoffs, they'll focus on their own preparation.
"Our goal is to play to be perfect even though we know we will never be — nobody is — but we want to prepare that way," he said, commenting Monday on the path ahead.
Grant Union/Prairie City is scheduled to host Stanfield/Echo Saturday for a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m.
The Prospectors top District 7 with 15-6 overall record, 11-0 in league, and they are ranked No. 6 among OSAA's 2A/1A teams.
The Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah Rockets, ranked No. 22, have a 10-6 overall record, 7-4 in league, with three league games left.
The Sherman/Arlington/Condon Huskies, ranked No. 23, have a 12-6 overall record, 7-5 in league, with two league games left.
The top two teams in league advance to the baseball state playoffs with round one on Tuesday, May 20.
