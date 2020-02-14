Grant Union basketball teams' resilience never crumbled as both the boys and girls' pulled out wins on senior night Friday against Stanfield, the boys 70-54 and the girls 56-48.
In the boys game it was the tale of two halves, as the Prospectors and the Tigers battled backn and forth and by the end of the first quarter Stanfield led Grant Union 20-18.
But, the Prospectors rallied back in the second period putting up 16 points and leading 34-32 at the half.
With senior Tristan Morris scoring a game-high 20 points, his younger brother Mason Morris and senior Mason Gerry scoring a combined 27, the Prospectors declawed the Tigers 70-54 in their final home game of the season.
Reflecting on his final home game at Grant Union, Morris said first-year head coach RC Huerta made the team what it is with his positive, team-driven style of coaching.
"Coach Huerta made us a team we started coming together," Morris said.
Huerta said his first senior night as a coach was pretty special and that he is so proud of his team.
Senior Mason Gerry said this was the momentum the team needed to take into districts.
The Prospectors finished out the regular season 14-6 and 9-2 in league play.
Grant Union heads to the Blue Mountain District Tournament Feb. 21. The start time has yet to be determined.
Lady Prospectors rally to win on senior night
The Lady Prospectors' battled it out with Stanfield in a back-and-forth, rallying in the end for a 56-48 win.
Senior Baylee Combs led the offensive attack with a team-high 15 points on a pair of field goals and a pair of three-point shots. Combs was also five of seven at the free-throw line.
"This is the best they have ever played," head coach Kristi Moore said. "They do what they're supposed to do at the right moment."
Senior Tyler Blood said that she is proud of the steps the team has taken together as a season.
"I am proud that we did not let the emotions get the best of us with it being senior," said Combs. "We stayed resilient and never gave up. "
The Lady Prospectors finished out the regular season 8-13 overall and 6-6 in league play.
Grant Union heads to the Blue Mountain District Tournament Feb. 21. The start time has yet to be determined.
