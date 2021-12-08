JOHN DAY — Grant Union High School’s sporting events are not unlike others across the country.
You’ll see the crowd, the band, the school administrators and the students all rooting for the hometown team.
But, this year, Grant Union added another element that brings them all together:
A school mascot.
He’s known as “John Prospector,” a name Grant Union’s students came up with at the beginning of the school year, according to RC Huerta, Grant School District No. 3’s engagement coordinator and Grant Union High School’s boys basketball coach.
Huerta said the students chose “John” to honor hunter and fur trapper John Day, after whom the school’s town is named.
Under the fake beard and old cowboy hat, seventh-grader Colton Lyman twirled his pickaxe and whipped up the crowds at fall sporting events this year.
Lyman is an aspiring comedian with an innate ability to entertain people and a genuine desire to make sure everyone is having a good time, said Huerta, who was a mascot and spirit commissioner during his own high school years.
A schoolwide effort, Prospector John’s costume came together with donations from Grant Union teachers J.J. Collier and Rick Callahan, Huerta said.
The fake beard, Huerta said, came from an old Halloween costume he had at home while the old cowboy hat was one he retired long ago.
“Boom! Prospector John was born,” Huerta said.
Lyman, who is a cousin of Huerta’s wife, Jessie, moved to the county a little over a year ago.
Lyman had missed out on opportunities to get involved in school activities when he was younger, Huerta said, so it was important to him and his wife that the young man take advantage of those opportunities while he’s living in Grant County, be it sports, student government or the school band.
“We want to give him a good foundation to grow up to be a successful adult, just like I do with all my other kids,” Huerta said. “He’s our cousin, but he’s like a kid to us, and we really enjoy having him.”
When he’s not performing as the school’s mascot at Grant Union sporting events, Lyman plays saxophone in the school band and serves as Grant Union’s seventh-grade vice president. And, starting later this month, the 13-year-old will give wrestling a go.
Lyman said Jessie’s brother, Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor Eddie “Short Fuse” Herman, was his inspiration for signing up for the wrestling team this year.
Lyman, who dove into the role of Prospector John with both enthusiasm and the steadfast commitment of a Method actor to stay in character as the gold rush-themed mascot for the entirety of games, admits that he was a little nervous before his first game.
“I was a bit anxious,” he said. “The first time dressing down, looking like a goofball running around in front of the whole crowd, I was a bit anxious.”
Soon enough, Lyman said, getting and staying in character became second nature.
“More games passed by and it just became a natural thing, and I really like it now,” he said. “Now, dressing down and looking like a goofball running around is nothing for me.”
Huerta pointed out that Lyman studied other mascots to prepare the night before his first time dressing as John Prospector for a Lady Pro volleyball game.
Huerta said Lyman was nervous, but remained open to Huerta’s pointers, though he really didn’t need much prompting. He said Lyman began jogging around the gym and greeting fans at the door before he knew it.
Both the football and volleyball teams loved having Lyman on the sidelines, according to Huerta.
The volleyball team appreciated Lyman so much throughout their season (which ended in a fourth-place finish at the state tournament) that they presented the seventh-grader with a $50 gift certificate to Timbers Bistro.
Lyman said he was taken by surprise when he showed up early for one of the team’s final home games to change into his John Prospector costume and was called into the lunchroom by the volleyball team, where they handed him the gift certificate and thanked him for getting the crowds pumped at every home game.
“I really appreciated it,” Lyman said. “It was super cool, and they did really good this year.”
When reflecting on Lyman’s growth this year, Huerta gushes with pride.
“I’m just proud to be raising such good young men and women,” Huerta said. “It just makes me super happy to see him out there enjoying himself and having a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.