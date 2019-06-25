Player of the Year
Madison “Madi” McKrola, senior
(named along with Nicki Derrick of North Douglas and Emily Cuff of Kennedy)
Pitchers
Macy Strong, senior, Second Team
Catchers
Hailie Wright, senior, First Team
Infielders
McKrola, First Team
First base
Marissa Smith, senior, honorable mention
Outfielders
Taylor Allen, junior, honorable mention
