Ranked No. 1 in the state among OSAA's 2A/1A teams, the Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector softball team swept two teams at Seventh Street Complex Friday and Saturday.
Saturday, they faced the Adrian Antelopes for the first time, winning 13-1 and 22-2. The Antelopes are led by head coach Bill Wortman.
The Prospectors also swept the Echo/Stanfield Cougars 14-4 and 14-1 on Friday.
Big highlights for Friday included Prospector Taylor Allen, a junior, hitting two home runs in the game one, and Marissa Smith, a senior, hitting a homer in game two.
Grant Union faced a challenge in the third inning of game one when their No. 1 pitcher Macy Strong went down with a migraine and starting center fielder Baylee Combs came out of the game with flu-like symptoms.
"We had two girls off the bench come in," said Prospector head coach Zach Williams.
Freshman Harli Grove took over for Strong with three strikes, letting the defense work.
The score was 14-1 going into the top of the fifth, and Echo/Stanfield scored three runs, but Grove held them off for the 10-run win.
Allen pitched game two, and Grove started left field and freshman Riley Robertson was behind the plate.
"Those freshmen stepped up and did what they needed to do," Williams said.
He said hitting-wise, the team needs to make adjustments quicker when facing pitchers with different speeds, "but they did well, and they did enough to get two 10-run victories. I'm proud of them."
The Cougars were led by head coach Janice Scott.
Grant Union will face the Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah Rockets at 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday in Pilot Rock for more league action.
They host Heppner/Ione at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in John Day for their final league games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.