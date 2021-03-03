Volleyball kicks off the season of sports at Grant Union in sets between the Prospectors and Crane Mustangs on March 3, in John Day.
The Mustangs won with scores of 15-25, 16-25 and 12-25
Grant Union head coach Shanna Northway said they were excited to have people back in the gym after the long break from sports.
"It was good to get back on the court," Northway said. "It's good to be back and have some normalcy in our lives."
Northway said Crane is a solid team and the Prospectors were aware that they would need to battle for every point against the Mustangs.
"We did that (battle) every now and then, but we got to do that more than every now and then," Northway said.
There were multiple moments in each set where a rally had audience members cheering for their team each time the ball went from one side to the other.
The game against Crane helped the team identify where improvements could be made according to Northway. Blocks, tip coverage and serving were some of the things they plan to improve on as they develop their practice plan.
The difficulty this season will be preparing for the next game on a the shortened schedule.
"With the shorten season, it's going to be tough to make a lot of adjustments in practices because with the shortened season it's going to be game, game, game, game," Northway said. "In a typical year you usually get two to three practices before you meet your next opponent."
She said it will be a challenge, but the team has great leaders as the team continues the season. Even with the loss, Northway said it was nice to get back into the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.