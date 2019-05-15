Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball and softball teams will host second round playoff games on Wednesday, May 22, in John Day at Seventh Street Complex.
Both teams have first-round byes.
The baseball game is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday with the softball game following at 4 p.m. to accommodate fans and officials.
Prospector baseball head coach Doug Sharp said he expects final rankings will be set Thursday evening, and they'll know who their opponent will be by early Friday morning.
The Prospector softball team, led by head coach Zach Williams, is ranked No. 1 among OSAA's 2A/1A teams in the state, and they topped their league in Special District 6 with an 11-1 record.
The Grant Union/Prairie City girls won an 11-7 nonleague game over Union/Cove on Wednesday, May 15, in Baker City.
The Prospector baseball team is ranked No. 6 in state, and they took the top spot in league in Special District 7 with a 14-0 record.
We'll provide updated information on who the Prospectors' opponents will be as soon as it becomes available.
