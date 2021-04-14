The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team fought to the end as they lost to the 4A Baker/Powder Valley Bulldogs, 14-10.
A combination of walks in the beginning and the end of the game given by the Prospectors helped the Bulldogs to come out on top on April 14.
The Prospectors had a rough start in the beginning of the game as they gave up four runs and the score was 5-2 by the end of the second inning.
The Prospectors continued into the third inning with Logan McCluskey pitching to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs smacked the ball, but McCluskey reached for the grounded ball and passed it to first base for the first out at the top of the third.
McCluskey then went out and Cooper Peterson began pitching for the rest of the inning. The Prospectors defense held up as they secured the last two outs to close the inning.
At the bottom of the third, the Prospectors were up to bat and Peterson took the opportunity to build some momentum for the team.
Peterson hit a single and then took second base when AJ McKrola hit the ball and got out at first base. Peterson stole third base and when the catcher failed to catch the pitch, Peterson made a mad dash to steal home base and score a run, 5-3.
The third inning soon ended when Mason Morris was tagged out after getting a hit.
At the top of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs managed to steal home for another run, 6-3. Morris pitched at the top of the fourth and managed to strike out two player before the Prospectors tagged a Bulldog out on first base for the last out.
At the bottom of the fourth, the Prospectors managed to get the bases loaded with Tanner Way on third, Parker Neault on second and Dylan Clark on first. McClusky was up to bat, but a technicality called on the Bulldogs pitcher by the umpire made it so that he walked and Way walked to home base, 6-4.
With the bases still loaded, Kobe Fell was up to bat and hit a single and an RBI with Neault running to home base, 6-5. Peterson striked out to end the inning.
The Prospectors picked up steam again at the bottom of the sixth when they scored five runs to take the lead, 10-6.
The first point at the bottom of the sixth came when Clark hit the ball for a single and an RBI with Neault running home.
The second and third points happened when the bases were loaded and Declan Zweygardt smacked the ball into the far right side of the field for a double and two RBIs.
The fourth and fifth runs came when the bases filled up again and Riddick Hutchinson took advantage of the opportunity by hitting the ball for two RBIs.
Even with the momentum from the sixth inning, the Bulldogs came back in the seventh inning due to many walks. In the last inning, the Prospectors had eight walks or hit batters which shifted the lead over to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs took the lead and game with 14-10.
"It was a tough one, but the kids rallied really well to take the lead in the sixth inning," said head coach Doug Sharp. "But our best pitchers in that last inning had a tough time finding the strike zone and it's hard to defend a walk."
Sharp said he was happy that the Prospectors continued to give it there all and stay focused to finish the game strong. Sharp also said that there was about a year and a half worth of experience lost since baseball was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. He also said two of their starters were absent for this game.
"No excuses, but they did a great job," Sharp said. "They didn't give up. After five runs in the bottom of the sixth you would think the game is over with, but they competed well and kept with it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.