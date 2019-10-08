The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team hosted their 11th annual Dig Pink Rally for breast cancer awareness Saturday, defeating both the Enterprise Outlaws and Pilot Rock Rockets in John Day.
“It’s a really important cause for them, and I think they wanted to go 2-0,” said Grant Union head coach Ali Abrego.
Dig Pink fundraising proceeds benefit local residents through the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation Mammography Fund.
The atmosphere was festive with pink flamingos on the school’s front lawn and pink, red and white balloons and decorations at every corner of the foyer and gym. But when it came to the games, it was all business for the Blue Mountain Conference opponents.
Grant Union defeated Enterprise 3-1, the Prospectors winning with scores of 16-25, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-21. The Outlaws are led by head coach Lisa Farwell.
The Prospectors went on to sweep Pilot Rock 25-20, 25-9 and 25-11. The Rockets are led by head coach Danielle Baleztena.
“Enterprise is a scrappy team,” Abrego said after their first match. “They don’t stop pursuing the ball, even though it looks like it’s going out. It’s something to learn from.”
Highlighting some of the players in the game against the Outlaws, Abrego said Maddie Spencer played aggressively.
“She’s our energizer bunny,” the coach said. “Paige Gerry, she had some big swings, and it was fun to see. Grace Taylor had awesome serving.”
Prospector Kaytlyn Wells, a senior who had some blocks in the matches, was pleased with the wins.
“I feel like our energy has been better than the past few games, and we’re really going to have to work for it this year,” she said. “We’re going to have to want it more than the other teams.”
Grant Union hosts the Heppner Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a district match. The Prospectors host the Stanfield Tigers at noon and Weston-McEwen at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Currently, the Union Bobcats lead the Blue Mountain Conference standings with a 6-0 record, 14-2 overall. The Prospectors are tied 3-2 with Stanfield. Grant Union is 9-11 overall, and Stanfield is 14-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.