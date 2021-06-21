The Grant Union Prospectors did not go down without a fight in their final game of the season on June 15, losing to Stanfield 58-51.
Grant Union boys basketball head coach RC Huerta said after a challenging game against Joseph, where the team lost by 30 points, they could have easily “thrown in the towel” in their final game of the season.
Instead, Huerta said, the Prospectors came out of the gate swinging.
Everyone got into the action.
Senior Jordan Hall drained five 3-pointers and scored a total of 21 points. Upperclassman Devon Stokes hit three shots from downtown, scoring a total of 9 points, while Eli Wright came in with 5 points and 12 rebounds.
“They gave 100%, and they really battled,” Huerta said. “I thought that was impressive for such a short season.”
Stokes said the team came in with a “win the quarter” versus a “win the game” mindset. He said the focus was on fundamentals.
“We had our ups and downs,” he said. “They got up. We got up, It was a well-fought game.”
CJ Glimpse said the team shot better than they had all season. Especially Hall, he said.
“The last six, seven years, I wouldn’t have spent it with anyone else,” Glimpse said.
Huerta said, with five graduating seniors, next year’s team is going to be a younger team.
“We have a lot of young players and an excellent young core,” he said. “And they’re just a hard-working, tenacious group of young men, and they’re very coachable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.