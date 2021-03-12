Grant Union unleashed an offensive onslaught Friday in their 44-7 win over McLoughlin and evened up their record.
Jason Miller, the Pros head coach, said the team played well and are starting to execute.
"They are playing with a forward lean," he said.
The Pros offense blew up out of the gate with juniors Justin Hodge, Maverick Miller, and sophomore all scoring touchdowns in the win.
Senior Devon Stokes, the Pros quarterback, said the win was encouraging and that after a year off the field, the team is finding its groove.
Jordan Hall, a senior, said the win was a good momentum builder as they get ready to play Heppner next Friday.
Hodge said the Pros played as a team in their win over the Pioneers.
"We need to keep it up in practice next week," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.