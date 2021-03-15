Grant Union unleashed an offensive onslaught Friday in their 44-7 win over 4A Mac-Hi, evening up their record in the second game of their spring football season.
Jason Miller, the Pros’ head coach, said the team played well in the nonleague matchup. He said they are starting to execute.
“They are playing with a forward lean,” he said.
The Pros offense blew up out of the gate with juniors Justin Hodge, Maverick Miller and sophomore Jack Strong all scoring touchdowns in the win.
Hodge, a running back, chipped in on special teams as well with a 90-yard kickoff return to keep the momentum going down the stretch.
Hodge and quarterback Devon Stokes, a senior, commanded the ground game in the decisive win.
Stokes said the win was encouraging, and after a year off the field, the team is finding its groove.
“We’re getting back into shape after a year of not playing,” he said.
On defense, sophomores Preston Boethin and Jack Strong made key tackles while senior Jordan Hall made key pass deflections to hold the Pioneers to one touchdown all night.
Hall said the win was a good momentum builder as they get ready to play Heppner next Friday.
Hodge said the Pros came together as a team Friday and need to carry it over into practice and into their rematch with Heppner, who blanked the Pros 35-0 the first matchup.
Heppner, who beat Stanfield 46-0 Friday, will host the Prospectors in league play at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
