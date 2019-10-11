The Grant Union Prospector football team shut out the visiting Stanfield Tigers Friday in an exciting 32-0 homecoming victory at Three Flags Field in John Day.
It was Grant Union's first league game and first win of the season, breaking a five-game losing streak, after facing high-ranking teams in the preseason.
Prospector head coach Jason Miller said it was a good win and a great team performance against Stanfield.
The Tigers are led by head coach Davy Salas.
"Defense was nails and offense moved the ball and had some great completions," Miller said. "Great running — up front, the linemen were awesome."
Grant Union wasted no time, with Taylor Hunt scoring on the Prospectors' first drive on a handoff from quarterback Devon Stokes. Hunt also ran it in on the 2-point conversion.
In the second quarter, Tiger Ryan Elizares intercepted a pass intended for Prospector Justin Hodge.
That didn't sit well with Grant Union, and the Prospectors rapidly made stops to move the ball back their way, including a big fourth-down tackle by Prospector Jack Strong.
Grant Union brothers Russell and Justin Hodge then combined to add 16 points for Grant Union.
Stokes connected with Russell on a 20-yard pass, then Justin scored a touchdown with Russell scoring the 2-point conversion.
The Prospectors again halted the Tigers' drive, Grant Union's Peyton Neault in on the stop, deflecting a pass from Stanfield quarterback Kaden Comb.
There was less than a minute left in the half when Justin Hodge scored a touchdown on a long catch-and-run play. Russell Hodge was on the receiving end for the 2-point conversion, and Grant Union had a 24-point lead at halftime.
"We went to the locker room and got some things straightened out and then came back out and did it again in the second half," Russell said.
"We gave 100 percent all the game, every play," he added. "We worked our hardest. Defense did amazing tonight — we shut them down — the offense did a heck of a job."
After a scoreless third quarter, Russell scored a touchdown early in the fourth with Quinten Hallgarth receiving for the 2-point conversion.
Grant Union defensive lineman Drew Lusco made a fourth-down stop, and the Prospectors' celebrations began.
Justin Hodge said they worked as a team for the win.
"They're strong," he said of Stanfield, "but we just played a good game."
Russell Hodge added, "They're physical, but we're just as physical, so we came right back at 'em."
Stokes said he was pleased with the team, especially after all the distractions of homecoming week and coming off of a rough preseason.
"They came through and stayed focused during the game, and we pulled out a win," he said. "The line worked really hard tonight. They gave us a lot of time we needed. I was really proud of Russell — he did well running the ball. He always put his head down and just tried to run through people."
Miller said the team practiced hard all week and had a good game plan together.
He was pleased to see it all come together.
"We had a tough early season schedule — I talked to the kids about that a little bit — it just made us tougher," the coach said. "We were able to stay healthy and keep pushing, and it just made us that much more prepared for this moment which is the real season."
He said Stokes has had a lot of pressure, new in the quarterback position this season.
"He just keeps learning, keeps soaking it up, and it's coming together for him," Miller said. "It's good to see."
Miller said Russell Hodge's hard running was significant.
"The line opened up some holes for him, but the second- and third-level tacklers that he ran over and just kept punishing — that was big," Miller said.
Next Friday, Grant Union is on the road for their second league game of the season against the Riverside Pirates at 7 p.m. in Boardman.
"We're ready for them," Miller said.
