It was a dog fight until the end in the Grant Union football team’s final home game of the season Thursday, but the Prospectors turned up the heat in the last two minutes to put down Umatilla 34-28.
Senior Jordan Hall put Grant Union on the board in the first quarter, catching a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Devon Stokes.
Junior Justin Hodge scored four touchdowns, including the Prospectors’ touchdown in the game’s final two minutes.
“I went all in for the seniors tonight,” Hodge said. “I just wanted to be there for them.”
In a competitive, back-and-forth game that could have gone either way with each team playing tit-for-tat on offense, the Vikings took a 28-26 lead with a little over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Stokes, who said he was “kind of thrown into” the role of quarterback, told the Eagle that in the Pros huddle he said to his offense to play as hard as they could until the final buzzer.
In his final home game in a Pros jersey, Stokes said it meant a lot to him that his teammates stepped up to win the game.
Senior Jordan Hall told the Eagle that football was not his first sport, but that the strong bond with his teammates is what brought him back every season.
“I wasn’t going to play this year,” he said. “Everybody was dogging me and making me come out, and I finally did. It’s great to have support and friends that are gonna back you.”
The Prospectors travel to Stanfield for a 3 p.m. game Friday, April 9.
