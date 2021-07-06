A Grant County junior golfer took second in his age bracket in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition at the Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond on June 28, qualifying for the sub-regional competition next month at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro.
Sawyer Quinton, 13, of Canyon City competed in the Professional Golf Association-sponsored event in the 14 to 15 category based on how old he will be during the finals held in April of 2022.
The event, sponsored by the Professional Golfers Association, the United States Golfers Association and the Masters Tournament, judges players on the three disciplines of putts, chips and drives. Each player gets three putts, three drives and three chips, earning points based on how close they get to the hole. Maximum points go to any shot that makes it into the hole.
The top two finishers in their respective age groups at the sub-regional competition in Hillsboro will move on to the regional qualifying event at the Pebble Beach Golf Links regional in Pebble Beach, California.
From there, the national finals will be at the Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the 2022 Masters Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.