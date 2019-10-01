This year’s Grant County Rally for the Cure Golf Scramble & Auction is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.
Continental breakfast and registration starts at 9 a.m., and tee off is at 10 a.m.
KP contest and rose ceremony immediately follow golf.
A dinner of hamburgers and an auction is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Cost for the golf scramble and dinner is $40 (make checks payable to John Day Golf Club), and cost for dinner only is $5.
Ladies competing in the scramble decorate their carts, and some wear costumes. Last year’s fun themes included Disney characters such as The Muppets, Minnie Mouse and Alice in Wonderland.
For more information, call the golf club at 541-575-0170 or Director Kimberly Ward at 503-583-0362.
Proceeds from the event help those in need of medical assistance through the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation.
