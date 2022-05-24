JOHN DAY — The Jackson Razzle Dazzle Ladies Golf Tournament returned to the John Day Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.
Longtime Grant County residents Greg and Melody Jackson sponsor the tournament.
Thirty-eight players competed in the event this year, a record for the Grant County tradition, lead organizer Melissa Finlayson told the Eagle.
The format for the tourney is 18 hole individual stroke play on Saturday. On Sunday, the format is a nine-hole scramble, where the golfers are paired depending on their scores from Saturday.
Lacy Avera took first gross and Sarah Shinkle took second in the first flight. After that, the first net went to Teresa Lindgren, while the second went to Deb Oatman.
Celia Tacy won the first gross on the second flight and Kelly Nichols took second. Meanwhile, Linda Taylor took the first net while Mandi Dowell and Stacey Radinovich tied for the second net.
Karie Grasty took the first gross on the third flight, Linda McClellan took second, and Maxine Day and Shanon Tacy took the first and second net, respectively.
The first gross-winning team on Sunday was the team of Sarah Shinkle, Mary Kerns, Maxine Day and Stacey Radinovich. The first net-winning team was the team of Lacy Avera, Jeanette Radinovich, Debbie Raney and Melody Miller.
Finlayson said she wanted to thank everyone who helped make the tournament a success this year.
“So many wonderful folks,” Finlayson said, “came together to make this year one for the record books.”
