After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Jackson Razzle Dazzle women’s golf tournament returned to the John Day Golf Course on May 22-23.
Tournament lead organizer Melissa Finlayson told the Eagle that 35 players competed in the annual event sponsored by longtime Grant County residents Greg and Melody Jackson.
“The sponsors, organizers, players and John Day Golf Club were so thankful to be able to hold the tournament,” Finlayson said.
Finlayson said rain shortened the individual play to nine holes.
Sarah Shinkle took first gross, and Lacy Avera took second in the first flight. After that, the first net went to Teresa Lindgren, and the second went to Vickie Clemens.
Vicky Johnson won the first gross on the second flight while the second gross went to Mandi Dowell.
Stacey Radinovich took the first net, while Tina Williams and Linda McClellan tied for second.
Clemens, Melody Jackson, Melody Miller, Lisa Newman and Julie Woodbury were the top-grossing team in Sunday’s nine-hole scramble. The team of McClellan, Lynda Farrell and Michele Jones placed first in net.
Finlayson said a committee plans the Razzle Dazzle every year, and the golf course holds it the week before Memorial Day weekend. She said the annual event is “full of golf, fun prizes, great payouts and lots of smiles.”
Finlayson said she was named lead organizer this year and wanted to thank everyone who helped make the tournament a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.