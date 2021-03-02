High School sports schedules are out along with guidelines for spectators.
Each school district is incorporating the guidance from the Oregon School Activities Association, Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Department regarding spectators in their district.
For spectators at Grant Union High School, there is a maximum capacity of up to 200 people for indoor contests. There is a maximum capacity of up to 300 people for outdoor contests. A mask is required for everyone attending.
The guidance on spectators released from Grant Union states, if an individual refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility.
For home volleyball games at Grant Union, there will be 90 passes for home fans to attend the contest. The varsity volleyball team will receive four passes per game to distribute, while the junior varsity team will have three. Passes need to be presented upon entering the venue.
For home football games at Grant Union, there will be 140 passes for home fans to attend. Each football player will receive five passes to distribute.
Admissions will be collected: $5 for adults, $5 for students and free admission for senior-citizens.
All home contests will be live streamed on the NFHS Network for people not able to attend. For more information on streaming, visit nfhsnetwork.com/pixellott and search for Grant Union High School in the “Find Your School” bar located at the top of the page.
For Dayville/Monument School spectators, masks are required for everyone over kindergarten age as each family unit is asked to maintain 6 feet of distance from each other.
The guidance on spectators from Dayville/Monument said all spectators are welcome to attend the football games while following the guidelines for distance and masks, according to a release from Dayville School District.
Only two spectators per Dayville/Monument athlete will be allowed at the volleyball games with no visiting spectators. Tickets will be provided to athletes on the week of the game.
Prairie City School Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said masks and distancing are required.
Hallgarth said that capacity for their volleyball games will be 50% maximum capacity. OSAA guidlines also states that there is a maximum gathering limit of 300 people for outdoor activities such as football.
Hallgarth said Pixellott cameras have been set up at Prairie City School and home sports game will be live streamed through the NFHS Network. He said information will be sent to parents to guide them through the subscription process and how to view games.
