A total of 59 rodeo youth competed at the Saturday, Aug. 3, Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo series at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day. There were 55 youth at the fairgrounds arena on Sunday for another round of rodeo fun.
Jessi Arriola, 15, and her sister Callie Jo, 13, of Willowcreek were enjoying the events.
“I like how everybody supports each other.” said Jessi, who is in the senior division. “Even though it’s a competition, everybody tells each other ‘good job’ and ‘nice try.’”
Callie Jo, in the intermediate division, agreed. “I enjoy that everybody is friendly.”
She said her favorite event is pole bending.
CMP treasurer Emma Winkelman was on hand to record results, along with board member Nicole Israel and others.
“We had a wonderful weekend with record breaking participation,” Winkelman said. “There were 59 contestants on Saturday and 55 on Sunday.”
“It was great that we had so many kids, and so many families there to support all the kids,” Israel said.
She noted families, including grandparents, came from Grant County, Central Oregon, Burns and Vale.
“I think it’s great that everyone comes together,” Israel said. “It’s a very positive learning environment — there to have fun and learn and enjoy.”
“We are so happy to see our organization growing and to see the smiles on the faces of all the kids as they learn and grow in the sport of rodeo,” Winkelman said. “The CMP Board of Directors would like to thank all of those who came to participate, and all of those who volunteer for us at each event and help keep things running smoothly.”
The final weekend of Playdays is coming up Aug. 24-25 with their Tough Enough to Wear Pink theme. The CMP annual awards banquet will be held Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Community Hall.
