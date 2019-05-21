Reitta Wyllie
Reitta Wyllie competes in discus for Northwest Nazarene University at the May 10-11 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships.

 Contributed photo/Lindsey Wyllie

Reitta Wyllie, a 2017 Grant Union graduate, was one of 15 athletes on the Northwest Nazarene women’s track and field team to be named an All-Academic team on May 17.

Wyllie, in her sophomore year at NNU, is in her second year competing with the track team.

She was named to the Nampa, Idaho, university’s dean’s list on Jan. 30 for fall 2018. Students are required to have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.99 to make the list.

Wyllie placed 12th in discus at the May 11 Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships (NCAA division II) with a mark of 109-01.

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

