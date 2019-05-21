Reitta Wyllie, a 2017 Grant Union graduate, was one of 15 athletes on the Northwest Nazarene women’s track and field team to be named an All-Academic team on May 17.
Wyllie, in her sophomore year at NNU, is in her second year competing with the track team.
She was named to the Nampa, Idaho, university’s dean’s list on Jan. 30 for fall 2018. Students are required to have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.99 to make the list.
Wyllie placed 12th in discus at the May 11 Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships (NCAA division II) with a mark of 109-01.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.